Explosion reported in Shell, Agip oil facilities in Nigeria’s Bayelsa State

An explosion caused by attacks on the oil facilities belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in Bayelsa State in southeastern Nigeria by unidentified persons has been reported.The reports by local media on Tuesday said that the facilities were attacked in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the reports, a deafening sound was heard by the people living around the area and that the residents living around the area were battling to cope with the air pollution from the gas pipeline and crude leak caused by the damage to the facilities.

A spokesperson from Shell told journalists that the company shut down the facility immediately it got the report of the incident to curtail the impact, and that relevant government authorities and stakeholders had been duly notified.

“We have report of interference on our pipeline about 1 kilometre from Ikarama Community in Bayelsa State.

“We immediately shut-in the line and we have informed the relevant regulatory government agencies and stakeholders.

“A government-led joint investigation team will determine the cause of the interference,” the reports quoted the official, Mr. Michael Adande, as saying.