Explosions Creats Tension during Mount Cameroon Race of Hope

Two explosions went off this on Saturday morning,February 2023 at around 7am in Buea, hosts a major sporting event.

One of the explosions was recorded by an amateur video, shows athletes climbing Bunduma Hill, just as a package left on the side of the road explodes, causing panic. In another video clip, another explosion can be seen further away as the athletes pass. There has been no official communication on the attack, which is said to have resulted in injuries. Witnesses report fiver were injured amongst which a child, three athletes and an civilian.

Like the North West region, the South West region has been plagued by a separatist war since 2017. Armed groups demanding the creation of a state in these two regions are at war with the army and regularly attack civilians. These militias have also taken it upon themselves to ban or disrupt all events taking place in these two regions.