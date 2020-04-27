Extension on ban on public gathering dominates Ghanaian press

The extension of the ban on social gathering by President Nana Akufo-Addo dominates the headlines of Ghanaian press on Monday.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times and others gave prominence to the two-week extension, which prevents members of the public from public gatherings, church and mosque activities and any other activity involving more than 25 people.

The President said the closure of schools was still in force while Ghanaians would wear mandatory personal protective gear such as face masks in public and observe social distancing of about two meters.

In a televised address to the nation on Sunday night, President Akufo-Addo, said the country had adopted these measures to help fight against the disease and urged the public to adhere to them and help fight against the disease.

“The strong consensus that emerged from these and other consultations is that the existing measures must be maintained for now, until we have a firm grip on the movement of the virus,” he added.

The Ghanaian Times, in another story, said some 171 motorcycles have been seized for breaching the social distancing directive by the president in an operation by the police in Accra.