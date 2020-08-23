Extensive damage as fire guts Kigali’s biggest garage

The damage from a huge fire at the garage in Kigali’s busy Gatsata suburb on Saturday has been put out, but damages have been valued at $420,000, a police source has said.”The fire started roughly at 12.00 am local time (10:00 am GMT) Saturday causing serious damage to the garages but leaving no casualties,” a police officer told APA near the site.

The police said it has launched an investigation into the incident while the owners of the blamed it on carelessness.

The past few years have been characterised by fire outbreaks especially in the Rwandan capital Kigai and its outskirts

In June alone, about a dozen fires were registered, especially near the famous busy market and bus station at Nyabugogo, a suburb of the city.