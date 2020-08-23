International › APA

Happening now

Extensive damage as fire guts Kigali’s biggest garage

Published on 23.08.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

The damage from a huge fire at the garage in Kigali’s busy Gatsata suburb on Saturday has been put out, but damages have been valued at $420,000, a police source has said.”The fire started roughly at 12.00 am local time (10:00 am GMT) Saturday causing  serious damage to the garages but leaving no casualties,” a police officer told APA near the site.

The police said it has launched  an investigation into the incident while the owners of the blamed it on carelessness.

The past few years have been characterised by fire outbreaks especially in the Rwandan capital Kigai and its outskirts

In June alone, about a dozen fires were registered, especially near the famous busy market and bus station at Nyabugogo, a suburb of the city.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top