ExxonMobil pledges support for Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Industry

The Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil companies in Nigeria, Mr. Paul McGrath, has expressed confidence and optimism in the Nigerian petroleum industry.Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari in Abuja on Thursday, McGrath said that he was particularly focusing on the future of its business relationship with the NNPC under the Kyari-led Management team.

Mr. McGrath said that he foresaw good days ahead of the industry under the new Group Managing Director of the NNPC.

The ExxonMobil boss explained that early signals based on the study of Kyari’s rich action plans anchored on collaborative approach with stakeholders indicated that the future would not only be profitable, but would usher in new levels of investments and growth in the industry.

He pledged the support of all ExxonMobil companies and affiliates in Nigeria to ensure a smooth sail and desired outcomes for Kyari’s vision and aspirations for the sector.

Welcoming the delegation to the NNPC Towers, Kyari described ExxonMobil as one of NNPC’s best partners, noting that the corporation would work assiduously with the company to ensure that it returns to its position as the biggest producer of crude oil in Nigeria.

On the recently liquidated NNPC outstanding cash call obligations to ExxonMobil, Kyari commended the company’s management for its support through the period of indebtedness, while assuring that the corporation would never go back to that path.