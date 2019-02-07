Facebook opens African content review centre in Kenya

Facebook on Thursday announced the opening a new content review centre in Nairobi, in partnership with Samasource, one of the largest digital employers in East Africa.The Kenyan site will be Facebook’s first content review centre in sub-Saharan Africa and will employ approximately 100 reviewers by the end of the year, supporting languages including Somali, Oromo, Swahili and Hausa.

“Over the years, we have made significant investments globally, and locally in ensuring that people see the content they want to see, and are aware of what is and isn’t allowed on the platform,” Fazdai Madzingira, public policy associate for content at Facebook, said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

“That’s why we have a set of Community Standards, and last year published the more detailed internal guidelines around these rules,” Madzingira added.

Facebook’s public policy director for Africa, Ebele Okobi said that by opening the new office highlights Facebook’s commitment to serving the community of people using their platforms across Africa.

“I am delighted that through our partnership with Samasource we will be opening our first content review centre here in Africa,” Okobi said.