Faced with bread shortage, Sierra Leone seeks help from neighboring Guinea

The Sierra Leone government says it has signed a contract with a Guinean business firm for the supply of bread flour.The announcement by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Friday comes amidst the threat of strike by bread bakers and a rising price of bread, a popular breakfast diet in the country. Last month bakers embarked on a two-day strike which left the entire capital of Freetown with bread shortage.

The bakers said the strike was meant to draw the government’s attention to the rise in cost of flour, which the importers blame on high import tax. The last two weeks have been characterized by negotiation between government officials and the business people. The issue even prompted

a whole session in parliament last week.

The Trade Ministry says the deal with the Guinean firm will last while negotiation continues with flour importers and producers and while it await the impending resuscitation of the national flour mill. “This emergency measure taken by Government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry is to enhance government’s commitment to promoting the human development index in the country through food security,” the statement reads in part.

The Ministry also said it’s negotiating with various other stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Sierra Leone to regularize the exchange rate of the Leone to the US Dollar as well as taxes to enhance the importation of bread flour and other essential food commodities in the country.

Meanwhile, the arrangement with the Guineans, it said will see flour sold at the original price of Le250, 000 (US$30, 000) per 50kg bag in Freetown and Le255, 000 (US$31, 000) in the provinces. Eight major retailers have been identified nationwide to sell the commodity, according to the Ministry.