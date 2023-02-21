Fadimatou Ahidjo, Daughter Of Cameroon’s Former President Is No More 

Reports indicate that she died in Dakar, Senegal of a heart attack this Tuesday, February 21.

The Ahidjo family is in mourning. Dr Babette Fadimatou Ahidjo, the first daughter of the late President of the Republic of Cameroon, Ahmadou Ahidjo, died on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in Dakar, Senegal, following a heart attack.

The death of Babette Fadimatou Ahidjo comes barely a year after the death of her mother, Germaine Ahidjo (the night of 19 to 20 April 2021), who was also an important figure in the political history of Cameroon. This double loss is a blow to the Ahidjo family, which has been forced to live in exile for many years.

She had been living in exile with her parents for 40 years. The Ahidjo family had settled in Dakar after their quarrel with Paul Biya, the current president of Cameroon.

Dr Babette Fadimatou Ahidjo had lived in Senegal for many years and had pursued a medical career as a dermatologist.