Life › Life

Happening now

Falling tree kills three students in North Cameroon

Published on 18.04.2018 à 11h09 by Journal du Cameroun

File photo (c)All rights reserved

A falling tree at the Bouba Ndjida national wildlife park in North Cameroon, has killed three students.

According to Cameroon’s state broadcaster, CRTV, sixteen students were also injured and rushed to the Garoua regional hospital. The report states that the group of 50 students and six staff were on a school trip. The park is known for its elephant population. In February, six troops and two guides were killed at the park during a clash with heavily-armed poachers on horseback.

The accident was confirmed by North Governor, Jean Abate Edi’i.

Tags :

READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top