Falling tree kills three students in North Cameroon

A falling tree at the Bouba Ndjida national wildlife park in North Cameroon, has killed three students.

According to Cameroon’s state broadcaster, CRTV, sixteen students were also injured and rushed to the Garoua regional hospital. The report states that the group of 50 students and six staff were on a school trip. The park is known for its elephant population. In February, six troops and two guides were killed at the park during a clash with heavily-armed poachers on horseback.

The accident was confirmed by North Governor, Jean Abate Edi’i.