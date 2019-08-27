Family planning, others improved in Ethiopia – Survey

The Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) says modern family planning has improved by 41 percent whereas birth attended at health facilities has risen by 84 percent.In a mini survey released on Tuesday, EPHI said family planning, maternal care, child health improved in Ethiopia based on the findings of the mini nationwide survey conducted in 305 selected areas.

The survey covered 8,885 households and data collection took place from March, 21, 2019, to June 29, 2019.

“The use of modern family planning improved by 35% in 2016 to 41% in 2019; 4 in 10 pregnant women attended ANC4; 1 in 2 births is attended by skilled personnel at health facilities; birth attended at health facilities increased by 84% compared to 2016 DHS result; 4 out of 10 infants received all antigens; under 5 and infant mortality has gone down by 18% and 10% respectively while neonatal mortality showed slight improvement from 2016 DHS. Stunting, wasting and underweight reduced by 4%, 27%, and 11% respectively from 2016 DHS” the country’s minister of Health Dr. Amir Aman said in a briefing on Tuesday.

The 2019 Ethiopian Mini Demographic & Health Survey provided up-to-date estimates of key demographic and health indicator data on contraceptive use; maternal and child health; infant child, and neonatal mortality levels; child nutrition and other health issues.

Aman, said the survey will be a useful tool to ensure quality, accessible and equitable health services throughout the country.

“Four full scale DHS surveys were conducted in 2000, 2005, 2011 and 2016. The first Ethiopian Mini DHS, or EMDHS, was conducted in 2014. The 2019 EMDHS provides valuable information on trends key demographic and health indicators over time. The information collected through the 2019 EMHDS is intended to assist policy makers and program managers in evaluating and designing programs and strategies to improving the health of the country’s population” he added.

The Survey has been financed by the Ethiopian government, the World Bank, UNICEF and USAID.

The World Bank via Ethiopia’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation has been enhancing shared prosperity through equitable services project funded the 2019 EMDHS.