Famous Rwandan musician caught ‘fleeing’

Rwandan musician Kizito Mihigo, who became famous for his gospel songs is currently in custody after he was arrested earlier this week while allegedly attempting to flee the country, a police source claimed on Friday.The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) confirmed that it is holding local singer Kizito Mihigo who is alleged to have attempted to illegally cross the border into Burundi to join rebel groups fighting the government in Kigali.

According to reports, the singer is no stranger to crime.

In September, 2018, Kizito was released from prison on a presidential pardon together with other 2,140 eligible convicts.

Before his release, the gospel musician was serving a 10-year jail sentence upon conviction for planning to kill President Paul Kagame, inciting hatred against the government and threatening state security.

In preliminary proceedings, Kizito had admitted exchanging text messages with a South Africa-based group, the Rwanda National Congress (RNC), which is believed to run rebel bases in DR Congo and regularly coordinated its activities from different countries including Burundi and Uganda.

Media reports say he tried to bribe residents of Nyaruguru district (South), before they handed him over to security operatives.

The area is near Nyungwe forest, heavily guarded by the Rwanda Defense Forces, following recent sporadic attacks by rebel groups linked to the RNC and the Front for National Liberation (FLN).