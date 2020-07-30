International › APA

FAO warns against major food crisis in Eastern Africa

Published on 30.07.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The East Africa region is facing an unprecedented triple food security threat caused by the combined effects of recent severe floods, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the upsurge of desert locusts, the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) warned in a statement obtained Thursday.According to FAO, even before these  current challenges, Eastern Africa was considered among the most  food-insecure regions of the world, with nearly 28 million people in  food insecurity crisis in 2019, or 20 percent of the total severely food  insecure population across the world. It also stressed that an  estimated 9 million children under the age of five suffer from acute  malnutrition, including 2 million facing severe acute malnutrition.

The  FAO, in a joint position statement issued together with the  Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the World Food  Programme (WFP) late Tuesday, stressed that “urgent action is required  to prevent a major food crisis in Eastern Africa.”

It emphasized  that there is an increased risk of below-average rains during the  upcoming October to December season, which could further threaten food  security and livelihoods across the region.

The IGAD region is  also one of the world’s leading sources and hosts of internally  displaced persons and refugees and asylum seekers who, due to limited  livelihood opportunities and degraded coping mechanisms, are  particularly vulnerable to food insecurity and malnutrition, according  to the UN agency.

Between March and May 2020, heavy rainfall  across the region resulted in widespread flooding and landslides across  Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Uganda. According to IGAD, some  2.4 million people were affected, including 700,000 who were displaced  and over 500 who were killed.

This is in addition to previous  flooding between October and December 2019, which affected 3.4 million  people across the region, according to FAO.

Forecasts of  above-average rainfall between June and September 2020, particularly  across western Ethiopia, eastern South Sudan, Sudan, western Kenya,  northern and central Uganda increases the risk of additional flooding  during the next several months.

Favorable weather and vegetation  conditions across the Eastern African region in late 2019 to mid-2020  contributed to the worst desert locust upsurge in over 25 years,  affecting all IGAD countries with varying levels of destruction to crops  and pastureland, it said.

