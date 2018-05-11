Far North: Herdsmen kill two in Gobo

At least two Cameroonian farmers have been killed in in the locality of Gobo in the Far North Region following fightings between Chadian herdsmen and Cameroonian farmers.

The fighting started when the Chadian herdsmen who had entered into Cameroonian territory accused the farmers to stealing some of their animals, L’Oeil du Sahel reports.

This led to a fierce fight between both sets of persons before the two farmers lost their lives in the process as security forces were immediately called in to put order.

Investigations have been opened after several arrests were made in connection to the clashes and death. Fightings between herdsmen and farmers is a common phenomenon in the Far North Region of Cameroon.