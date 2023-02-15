Far North : US Ambassador To Cameroon On Working Visit

His Excellency Christopher John Lamora has been touring the region since February 13 to assess the efforts of his country.

The US ambassador to Cameroon, John Lamora, reports that it is all about getting in touch with the realities specific to the Far North region and also to appreciate the various supports his country provides to the needies. It is within this framework that the ambassador began a working mission to the Far North region on February 13.

His trip began with a stopover at the President of the Regional Council, Daniel Kalbassou and the Governor of the region, Midiyawa Bakary. Before completing his mission on February 17, the American diplomat will visit the refugee camp of Minawao in Mayo-Tsanaga and Yagoua in Mayo-Danay where he will take part in the distribution ceremony of kits to flood victims.

The Far North region has been rocked for many years by the actions of the Islamic sect Boko Haram and has gone through hot and cold spells. Faced with its many ills, the international community has not failed to support the population of this area.