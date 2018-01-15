Life › Human interest

Happening now

Fatal road accident leaves at least 21 dead in Dschang

Published on 15.01.2018 à 09h20 by Francis Ajumane

The bus slipped into a cliff leaving at least 21 dead

It was a black weekend along the Douala-Dschang highway after a 70-seater bus transporting passengers slipped into a cliff in Santchou on Saturday night leaving at least 21 persons dead.

Thirty Eight other passengers were injured while there were five persons who came out unharmed including the driver, the Governor of the West region Awa Fonka Augustine said after visiting the scene of the accident.

The bus that had on board at least 65 passengers had left Dschang for Douala on Saturday at 10pm before slipping off just 10km into its journey.

According to official sources, the accident was caused by a failure in the braking system leading the bus to crash into the cliff as the driver lost control.


The bus is said to have been clandestinely transporting the passengers and did not have a register for passengers which made it difficult to identify the passengers.

The corpses of the deceased have been kept at the mortuary of the Dschang district hospital while the injured are received intensive care in the various health centres.

Tags : | |

READ ALSO

0 COMMENTS

Pour poster votre commentaire, merci de remplir le formulaire

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Journaldumali.com
Back top