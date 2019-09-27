Fate of 180 condemned prisoners still hanging in Ghana – Report

Published on 27.09.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The fate of 180 prisoners sentenced to death is still hanging as Ghana has not

executed prisoners since 1993.The affected prisoners are languishing at the Nsawam Prison because successive Ghanaian presidents

failed to sign their execution warrant.

.The Daily Graphic reports on Friday that the prisoners comprise 174 males and six females and that many

of them were sentenced to death by hanging for murder cases.

The convicts were required to be executed after the sitting president must have signed

their death warrants, but since 1993, Ghana has not carried out any execution.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service, Superintendent Vitalis Aiyeh, said only the

Nsawam Prison had the capacity to contain 200 condemned prisoners.

Ghana is a member of the Amnesty International and there has been strong opposition from international

pressure groups to abolish death sentence.