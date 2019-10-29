Faustino Imbali named new Guinea-Bissau PM

Published on 29.10.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

President José Mário Vaz of Guinea Bissau on Tuesday appointed Faustino Fudut Imbali as Prime Minister, according to a presidential decree confirming the appointment.By Nouha Mancaly

Imbali is a political adviser to the President of the Social Renewal Party (PRS).

He was the country’s Prime Minister from March 2001 to December 2001 and Foreign Affairs minister between 2012 and 2013.

President Vaz dismissed the cabinet led by Aristides Gomes on Monday by a decree citing “a serious political crisis that calls into question the normal functioning of the republic’s institutions.”