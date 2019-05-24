Fear of population explosion worries Nigerian governors

The out-going Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, says the increasing rate of unproductive population in the country constitutes a time bomb and must be addressed.Yari, who is also the out-going governor of Zamfara State, stated this during the valedictory session of the National Economic Council (NEC) held at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

The governor who said: “We are sitting on a time bomb”, however, stressed the need for urgent actions against the alarming increase in the number of unproductive population in the country.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to expand the economy by way of spending more on the nation’s agricultural sector to check the menace of youth redundancy in the country.

“I will say, yes, government has done tremendously well in terms of expanding the economy through agriculture by spending over N200 billion through the anchor borrower programme, but we need to do more because we all agree that agriculture is the mainstay of this economy.

“It provides over 80 percent of the employment. So, if N2 trillion can be spent yearly on oil development we need to increase our spending on agriculture too.

“With what we are seeing as governors, especially from the zone where I come from, the rate of population growth, if nothing is done to address it, I am afraid Mr. Chairman, we are sitting on a time bomb. And that’s the truth.

“Mr. Chairman, we have a very gigantic job and we have to start now. If other associations are doing nothing, we have to lay a foundation otherwise in the next 10 to 15 years if we did not plan properly, we will be faced with a serious problem.

“I think even Niger Republic that is not up to the size of Kano State, they have their plan on population; they know the number of people they have, the dead, new born and all. Mr. Chairman, if Nigeria must move forward we must expand our economy,” he said.

On ways to boost the nation’s revenue base, Yari said that “proactive measures must be taken to ensure that some laws are repealed, most especially the ones that have to do with the NNPC, the issue of Offshore, Royalties Payment and other issues”.

He advised that revenue generating agencies of the government should be given targets, saying “with my experience from 2011 to date, I think we are just giving them free hand”.

“We need to give them a kind of target even the NNPC itself. What the NNPC is spending, especially when it comes to the issue of cash call, it’s in trillions, but what comes into the basket for two hundred million people to share is very meager”.