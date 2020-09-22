Feature: Water shortages compound Rwanda’ COVID-19 distress

In a campaign to fight against COVID-19, residents of Bumbogo a suburb of Kigali city find themselves saddled with yet another challenge.Like in some parts of new urban settlements being incorporated in the new areas of Rwandan capital city Kigali, water has become a scarce resource in the poor settlement, forcing locals to trek to neighboring unsafe wells to collect the precious commodity.

In many suburbs that are part of new extension areas of Kigali city, the acute shortages of the precious commodity have caused untold suffering to women and children – who are usually the primary drawers of water for household consumption.

According to official estimates, despite many households still facing water shortage across the country especially in urban settings, over 44 per cent of water supplied within different networks is lost.

Figures released by Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Agency (RURA) on water and sanitation indicate that water losses are mainly due to leakages, illegal connections, road construction, metering inaccuracies, meter bursts, meter blocks, natural disasters and stealing water by moving meters.

Rwanda targets 100% universal access to clean water by 2024 from 87 per cent but such lost water is still a challenge that causes shortage of water in some areas especially in urba settings.

Aimé Muzola, the Chief Executive of Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC) says that the challenges are still affecting water supply but pledged that mega projects are in the pipeline to reduce the losses although it can’t decrease to zero percentage.

“We had a strategic plan from 2018 to 2019 to reduce average loss of water from 38 per cent to 25 per cent but because it requires huge financial investments it seems the target was not met but with projects in pipeline we need to reach that target,” he said.

Vincent Ndushabandi, a resident of Bumbogo a suburn of Kigali city said water shortages are making it impossible to adhere to hygienic conditions required to contain the spread of diseases.

“We are expected to wash our hands after using the toilet, but we end up using dirty recycled water to wash our hands, making us prone to waterborne disease,” the father of five told APA in an excluive interview.

He said the shortage of water is also making it harder to fight the spread of COVID-19.

With huge numbers of people crowding at the established well implementing social distancing becomes almost impossible.

Residents also increase their risk of exposure to the COVID-19 each time they venture outside their homes to collect water from neighborhood, it said.

Ao deal with these challenges, Rwandan officials are implementing some mega projects that will help to address water shortage and attain 100 % water access by 2024.

According to WASAC officials, there is a big project to build water reservoirs and water supply systems along 568 kilometres in Kigali city.