Feature: Water shortages compound Rwanda’ COVID-19 distress

Published on 22.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

In a campaign to fight against COVID-19, residents of Bumbogo a suburb of Kigali city find themselves saddled with yet another challenge.Like in some parts of  new urban  settlements being incorporated in the new areas of Rwandan capital city  Kigali, water has become a scarce resource in the poor settlement,  forcing locals to trek to neighboring unsafe wells to collect the  precious commodity.

In many suburbs that are part of new  extension areas of Kigali city, the acute shortages of the precious  commodity have caused untold suffering to women and children – who are  usually the primary drawers of water for household consumption.

According  to official estimates, despite many households still facing water  shortage across the country especially in urban settings, over 44 per  cent of water supplied within different networks is lost.

Figures  released by Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Agency (RURA) on water and  sanitation indicate that water losses are mainly due to leakages,  illegal connections, road construction, metering inaccuracies, meter  bursts, meter blocks, natural disasters and stealing water by moving  meters.

Rwanda targets 100% universal access to clean water by  2024 from 87 per cent but such lost water is still a challenge that  causes shortage of water in some areas especially in urba settings.

Aimé  Muzola, the Chief Executive of Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC)  says that the challenges are still affecting water supply but pledged  that mega projects are in the pipeline to reduce the losses although it  can’t decrease to zero percentage.

“We had a strategic plan from  2018 to 2019 to reduce average loss of water from 38 per cent to 25 per  cent but because it requires huge financial investments it seems the  target was not met but with projects in pipeline we need to reach that  target,” he said.

Vincent Ndushabandi, a resident of Bumbogo  a  suburn of Kigali city said water shortages are making it impossible to  adhere to hygienic conditions required to contain the spread of  diseases.

“We are expected to wash our hands after using the  toilet, but we end up using dirty recycled water to wash our hands,  making us prone to waterborne disease,” the father of five told APA in  an excluive interview.

He said the shortage of water is also making it harder to fight the spread of COVID-19.

With huge numbers of people crowding at the established well implementing social distancing becomes almost impossible.

Residents  also increase their risk of exposure to the COVID-19 each time they  venture outside their homes to collect water from neighborhood, it said.

Ao  deal with these challenges, Rwandan officials are implementing some  mega projects that will help to address water shortage and attain 100 %  water access by 2024.

According to WASAC officials, there is a  big project to build water reservoirs and water supply systems along 568  kilometres in Kigali city.

