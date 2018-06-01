Fecafoot to elect new President on August 30

The information was revealed by the President of the Normalisation Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation Dieudonné Happi during a press conference on Thursday at Fecafoot’s headquarters in Tsinga.

Maitre Dieudonné Happi dismissed claims the Normalisation Committee is set for another mandate extension, revealing all is set for the elections of a new executive at the helmn of Fecafoot.

A press conference in which five members of the Normalisation committee (President Me Dieudonné Happi, the Vice-Presidents Me Marcelle Denise Ambono, Maurice Samuel Bellet Edimo, Dr Abdou Oumerou and Kevin Njomo Kamdem) discussed a wide range of issues including modification of Fecafoot statuts which will pave the way for elections, the recruitment of a new head coach at the helmn of the team as well as the construction of a new headquarter for Fecafoot.

Elections at Fecafoot

Me. Dieudonné Happi rolled out a calendar for the adoption of the Fecafoot statuts leading to the elections as he revealed a general assembly to adopt the statuts will be convened on June 23. Only clubs involved in the 2011/2012 and 2017/2018 football seasons will be part of the process.

The adoption of texts at the departmental levels will be done between 29 June and 1 July while that at the departmental level is scheduled between the 8-12 July 2018.

After adoption of the statuts, potential candidates for elective positions will be expected to deposit their files between the 16-24 July after which a departmental General Assembly will follow. Elections at the departmental level are scheduled between 16-24 July 2018 while elections at the regional level will hold between the 4-9 August 2018.

At this process must have been completed, Fecafoot will begin receiving files for the national presidency from potential candidates before convening a national general assembly on August 17. The elections will hold between August 17-30 while the new bureau will take over from the Normalisation Committee on August 31.

Indomitable Lions Coach

The Normalisation Committee confirmed they had interviewed a handful of coaches two weeks ago in France though they did not give out much. Veteran journalist and memeber of the Committee that conducted the interview dismissed reports they are ready to appoint Frenchman Philippe Trousier as the new Lions’ coach. He however confirmed the Frenchman had applied for the job through his lawyer but was unreachable by phone when contacted.