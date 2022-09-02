FECAFOOT Explains Why Eto’o’s Mandate Goes From 4 Years To 7 Years 

Elected in December 2021 at the head of the Cameroonian Football Federation, the former captain of the Indomitable Lions saw his mandate extended until 2027.

It is by a unanimous vote that the 66 delegates present at the general assembly of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) adopted a revision of the term of office of FECAFOOT president . The encounter took place on August 26 in Douala.

For the delegates, as explained by Ernest Obama, head of the communication unit for the federation, in four years, Samuel Eto’o Fils cannot carry out his project for the Cameroonian football to the end. It is for this reason that they first wanted to modify the agenda that was proposed to them by putting back on the table the number of years that a president must serve at the head of the association. It is for this reason that all 66 delegates voted that from now on, this term will be reduced from 4 years to 7 years.

This decision, for FECAFOOT, stand as the will of the people of Cameroonian football that the delegates represent. For Ernest Obama, speaking on behalf of FECAFOOT, the delegates are encouraged by what Samuel Eto’o is doing at the federation, “this change is the result of Samuel Eto’o‘s excellent record for the nine months he has been taking care of the management of Cameroonian football, “.

Moreover, this decision will not be effective at the end of the current mandate. The executive committee of the federation has made it retroactive, thus allowing it to be applied to the current mandate of Samuel Eto’o.

Alongside this decision, the delegates of the federation at the general meeting took the opportunity to review certain conditions of eligibility for the president of the federation. From now on, the statutes of the FECAFOOT prohibit the candidature concerning the legal aspect only when the candidate is condemned by a custodial sentence with a detention certificate.