Fecafoot: Samuel Eto’o Suspends General Secretary Didier Banlock

Published on 20.04.2022 at 15h08 by Nana Kamsukom

Didier Banlock

The secretary general of Fecafoot is accused of financial mismanagement, but also suspected of corruption in several public contracts.

The information has not been made official, but concordant sources say Benjamin Didier Banlock is in trouble. The president of Fecafoot has forbidden Benjamin Banlock to order the release of money from the accounts of Fecafoot. He is accused of financial mismanagement and suspicions of shady dealings in public contracts.

He is accused of financial mismanagement, but also suspicion of corruption in several public contracts  henceforth, the management of the accounts of Fecafoot has been transferred to Loé Jean Luc Pierre Camille, his director of cabinet,” reads the CFOOT account. From now on, the management of Fecafoot’s accounts has been transferred to Loe Jean Luc Pierre Camille, his chief of staff.

Benjamin Banlock owes his appointment as secretary general of the Football to Mr. Dieudonné Happi, the former president of the Normalisation Committee. He was appointed during the Seidou Mbombo Njoya era and joined the Football Association under the leadership of Samuel Eto’o at the end of an Emergency Committee meeting held on December 27, 2021.

