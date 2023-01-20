Fécavolley Elections : Volleyball International Federation Sets Ground Rules 

The Cameroonian volleyball Federation joins the rest of Cameroon sports federations in the country in preparing for the renewal of its executive office.

On February 4, Cameroon’s Volleyball Federation (Fecavolley) will organize its national elections. It follows a convening of the general assembly by the outgoing president of the federation, Serge Abouem.

This information note recently published by the Fécavolley comes a few days after the reminder of the African Volleyball Confederation to inform her of the timetable of the elections within the federation.

This is not the only injunction. There is also that of the Volleyball International Federation (VIF). In a letter addressed on January 19 to Serge Abouem, she recalls that the institution has the power not to recognize or not an election if legal and administrative requirements of the Volleyball International Federation are not respected. This is how she asks the fécavolley to kindly submit unto her the current version of the federation statutes and the list of the current membership of the Cameroonian volleyball federation.