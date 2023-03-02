Feicom : 54 Cameroonian Municipalities to Benefit from Financial Endorsement

The 47th and 48th sessions of the Committee on Financial Aid to Municipalities (Ccff-c) were held at the headquarters of the ”Fonds spécial d’équipement et d’intervention intercommunal” (Feicom). This was done under the leadership of the Director General of this institution, Philippe Camille Akoa. It emerged from this work “devoted to new requests for funding and projects in the second phase”, that an amount of 9.337 billion CFA francs will be allocated to 54 Cameroonian municipalities for the financing of 60 projects, said Philippe Camille Akoa.

It is therefore a good start that the “bank of CTDs” is making at the beginning of the year in terms of financial assistance. Last year, this envelope which stood at 29.25 billion CFA francs, as at 31 October 2022. The information was revealed during the work of this 41st session which focused on the annual performance report as at 31 October 2022. During this session, the Board of Directors also assessed the level of consumption of resources dedicated to communal and regional investments, as well as the volume of financial assistance granted was intended for 180 municipalties and regions.