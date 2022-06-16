Cameroon-Senegal Female Football: A Draw for the Lionesses

The Indomitable Lionesses and the Lionesses of Teranga played out a 2-2 draw in a friendly match in preparation for the 2022 African Cup of Nations in Douala on Wednesday 15 June.

A few days before the Africa Cup of Nations for Women which starts on July 2, the match between Cameroon and Senegal is attractive. In Reunification staduim of Bepanda ,Douala, sparse, the Cameroonians were the most enterprising. In front of their meagre supporters, they dominated the first half without however managing to score.

During the second half, Gabriel Zabo, the Cameroon coach, made changes with the introduction of Geneviève Ngo Mbeleck, Grace Ngock Yango and Catherine Bengono. Always dominant, Oumboudou Brigitte took advantage of a corner that was badly deflected by the Senegalese defence to open the score in the 56th minute.

As the game drew to a close, the teams’ attackers became more skilful. Bineta Seck equalised for Senegal in the 85th minute. Three minutes later, the Senegalese took the lead with a nice goal by Jeanne Koumba Niang. The Cameroonians did not give up and saved their honour in the extra time by Eliane Mambo Lambo. The two teams will face each other again on Saturday 18 June at the Reunification Stadium.

After this return match, the Indomitable Lionesses will fly to France to face ”Les Bleues” in Beauvais, on June 25, at 20:10, Cameroon time.