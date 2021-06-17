Female Handball AFCON: Cameroon beats Congo 22-21 to make it to first final since 2004

Cameroon’s Handball lionesses have qualified for the final of the Senior Women’s Handball Africa Cup of Nations ongoing at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.

The lionesses defeated their semifinal opponent, Congo 22 goals to 21 in a quite epic match Wednesday June 16 to grab their first qualification ticket for the final of the competition since 2004 when they last got to this stage.

The match was full of twists. Cameroon first took the lead in the first minutes of the game and netted in four goals against one for Congo.

The latter bounced back leading the match till the 20″ when both sides were at eight goals each.

The tendency remained the same with both teams fighting to get the lead. They went on break with Cameroon leading with 12 against 10 for Congo.

The second half was not different as both sides proved determined to make it to the final. The match finally ended with Cameroon leading by one goal- 22 to 21.

The girls of Serge Christian Guebogo will face their Angolan counterparts who qualified by urging Tunisia tomorrow Friday June 18 in the final.

With 13 titles out of 23 Female Handball AFCON competitions already played, Angola who are the defending champions stand out as the super favorites of the competition.

Cameroon’s lionesses will thus need more than determination to overpower tomorrow’s counterparts who intend to go back home with the trophy.

It is worth mentioning that the last time Cameroon got to this stage of the competition, that is in 2004, they were beaten by Angola0……