Female Volleyball : Cameroon to Host 2023 African Cup of Nations

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi announced on CRTV that Cameroon will host the Female Volleyball African Cup of Nations.

The Confederation of African Volleyball has requested that the Cameroonian authorities to host this pan-African competition to be played in September 2023. This request is not unrelated to the good performance of the national women’s volleyball team. The Cameroonian volleyball players have won the last three editions of this African Cup of Nations.

“The President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya, (…) has just given his very high approval for Cameroon to host the 21st edition of the African Cup of Nations in women’s volleyball,” said the Minister of Sports and Physical Education .

In Yaounde, we also want to believe that this request from the CAVB is proof that Cameroon has reached a milestone in the organization of pan-African sporting events. “Cameroon has demonstrated with the holding of many sporting events with panache that it has serious expertise in this area,” Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said.

The minister did not fail to recall that Cameroon has been awarded internationally for the quality of the opening and closing ceremonies of the African Cup of Nations (CAN) which was played in Cameroon last year, including the Glabal Eventex Awards. The awards handed out at this event are presented as the ultimate symbol of excellence in the world of events and experience marketing. Cameroon has only a few months left to make sure that the expertise that Paul Biya’s country is granted in the world of events does not lie.