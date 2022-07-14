Female World Military Games: Cameroon Overcomes United States in Open Match 

In the opening match of the competition on July 13, the Lionesses defeated the host country, 1-2.

The match kept all its promises. The spectacle was striking. And it is Cameroon that comes out happy. In the opening match of the Military Women’s World Cup, the Indomitable Lionesses were opposed to the host country of the competition, the United States of America; one of the most prominent nations in women’s football. There was therefore a lot to do for Cameroon. Starting the match last evening, it was Cameroon opponents who appeared as favorites. But, as the saying goes, you don’t sell the skin of the bear until you kill it. And Annette Ngo Ndom’s teammates have given reason to this adage.

In 90 minutes, they stood up to the Americans. The defensive discipline was there with strong intensity in the game. The Lionesses, with their fighting spirit, were able to come back to score, with the equalizer of Ivana Ntyame Mbomozomo. Then, the winning score was scored by Brenda Tabe Erika. In the end, a successful entry for Cameroon with a victory over the United States, 1-2.