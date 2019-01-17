FESPACO 2019: Cameroonian film guns for gold award in competition

The organizing committee of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) revealed on Tuesday, the list of 20 films (fiction) competing for the gold standard of Yennenga.

The official selection of feature films in the competition which is at its’ 26th edition is finally available. It was revealed on Tuesday at an international press conference in Paris organized by the organizing committee of the event.

This year, the only feature film from Cameroon that has been selected for the category is “MIRACULOUS WEAPONS” (MIRACULOUS ARMS) by director Jean-Pierre BEKOLO. The feature film, whose title is inspired by Aimé Césaire’s book “The Miraculous Weapons”, tells the story of three women who are found in a death row in the 60s in Free State, a southern African state.

Released in 2017, the film will be gunning for the gold award with 19 other films from 16 African countries including Mali, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Tanzania, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Morocco, Sudan, Rwanda, South Africa, Algeria and Nigeria. Burkina Faso is doing well with the highest number of films selected (three), followed by South Africa and Tunisia, each of which has two performances.

Selections for the competition are not finalised yet. The other categories of the competition will be unveiled during the week in Ouagadougou, where the event will run from February 23 to March 2, 2019.