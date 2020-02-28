Festival to promote Cameroonian dishes to hold in Yaounde

A festival to promote local dishes and sell the Cameroonian cuisine to the rest of the world will run in Yaounde fro March 25-27.

The 15 edition of this festival which will hold under the theme ‘Gastronomy : vector for Cameroon’s international influence’has been placed under the patronage of the Prime Minister, Head of Government Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

According to the organisers, the objective of this festival is to take visitors through the various dishes of the four corners of Cameroon and show to them what Cameroon can offer.

The first two days will be set aside for food tasting, pedagogic visits, animations, mini concerts, setting up of a museum for Cameroonian dishes and knowledge acquisition on the various types of dishes.

There will equally be debates and workshops centre on the main theme of the festival as the organisers say they will be looking for better ways to sell the Cameroonian cuisine to the rest of the world. For this to happen, they will be soliciting the technical knowledge of experts from the Ministry of External Relations who will equally share with them best practices from other horizons.

The festival will also be looking at ways of creating jobs as well as buiding a strong gastronomical industry in Cameroon by organising open door days at traning centres as well as hotel and hospitality facilities. The final day of the festival will be set aside to honnour all those who have contributed in the Cameroon gastronomical scene before crowning the event with a gala night.