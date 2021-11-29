Fierce battle takes place between Ethiopian army, rebel force along border area

Fierce battle took place over the weekend between Ethiopian army and Tigrayan forces that crossed the border from the neighboring Sudan.Information reaching APA revealed that hundreds of fighters of the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) were routed during the fighting.

Backing the Tigrayan forces, Sudanese soldiers also participated in the heavy fighting in which 40 of them were killed, according to Ethiopian military sources.

The Ethiopian army has pushed back the joint force that had an estimated strength of 6000 troops, the sources said.

The Ethiopian troops have entered the disputed “Al-Fashqa” which the Sudanese army took control in November 2020 as fighting between TPLF and Ethiopian army erupted.

Heavy artillery and machine guns were used in the fighting that last seven hours on Saturday morning.

Lt-Colonel Ibrahim Al-Houri, Editor-in-chief of the Armed Forces newspaper, said that the “ Sudanese army mourned 6 martyrs in Al-Fashqa” bringing to 90 the number of Sudanese troops killed in the border clashes since April 2020.

TPLF is suffering a crushing defeat and lost several locations of strategic significance. Yet, it is far from over as many areas in the Amhara region of Ethiopia, including in Shoa – central Ethiopia, are under the control of the TPLF forces.