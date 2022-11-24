Fifa Celebrates Cameroonian Born Roger Milla 

Age 70, the former Lions striker received a distinction from Fifa on November 24. That is the prize for the oldest goalscorer in a World Cup final phase.

We remember it like it was yesterday. That was in 1994. The World Cup was being played that year in the United States. Cameroon took part in the competition. Except that, five years ago, its prominent striker, Roger Milla, decided to retire. But at the insistence of the Head of State, Paul Biya, and popular pressure, he will return to the den.

Cameroon was playing its first match against Japan. Roger Milla steps onto the pitch in the 43rd minute and becomes the oldest player to play in the World Cup at 42. A record that will be beaten in 2014 by the Colombian, Faryd Mondragon.

Except that Roger Milla did not stop at this record. This time, it is during the match between Cameroon and Russia. Although he did not start the match, he nevertheless took part in the match and scored a goal in the 46th minute. Aged 42 years and 39 days, Roger Milla became the oldest scorer in a World Cup finals.

To celebrate this world football hero, the International Federation of Association Football, Fifa awarded him a distinction on November 24, 2022. It was a few moments before the kick-Switzerland vs Cameroon match which also ended with a victory for Switzerland (1-0).