FIFA dismisses Cameroon ex-coach’s payment claims

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) has dismissed payment claims by Hugo Bross, a former coach of Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions, APA learned Tuesday from the country’s governing body for the sport (FECAFOOT).By Felix Cyriaque Ebole Bola

Bross who was Cameroon coach between February 2016 and February 2018 was claiming CFA 974 million in a case filed alleging improper breach of contract.

However, the Cameron FA has been ordered to pay the Belgian technician, who had dragged them before the Player Status Commission of the world body, back wages of around CFA94 million.

In his claims, Hugo Bross included a 5 percent per year increment from December 21, 2017, including also the payment of defense and procedural costs estimated at CFA13 million.

After leading the Indomitable Lions to African Cup of Nations (AFCON) success in 2017 his contract had not been renewed on the grounds that he failed to qualify the team to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Under his watch, the team did not lift the team to an honorable place, in the FIFA rankings nor to first place in Africa.