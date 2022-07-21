Fifa Gives Cameroon 45 days To Pay A Billion Francs To Toni Conceiçao

“President Paul Biya has just requested an extension of Toni Conceiçao‘s contract”, said the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi on CRTV airwaves on August 16. 2021 during the Présidence Actu program. Less than a year later, following the elimination of Cameroon in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations against Egypt, Toni Conceiçao did not see his new contract come to an end.

Faced with this abusive breach of contract, the Portuguese technician filed a complaint with the International Federation of Football Association (Fifa) against the Cameroonian Football Federation.

Fécafoot, requested in the case by Fifa, never provided any reaction to Antonio Conceiçao’s complaint, as indicated in a press release from the world football body last June. Following this, Fifa decided that the Cameroonian Football Federation will have to pay the amount of one billion FCFA to the former coach of the Indomitable Lions.

This amount includes 885 million F as compensation for breach of contract without just cause, 140 million as outstanding remuneration, and 24 million F as a bonus payment. Fifa points out that Cameroon has 45 days to pay its former coach. In case of non-payment, Cameroon will be imposed a restriction on receiving a percentage on the funds given to support football development until the due amounts are paid.

