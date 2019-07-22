FIFA hands life ban to ex Botswana FA chief

World football governing body FIFA on Monday handed a life ban to former Botswana Football Association (BFA) secretary general, Mooketsi Kgotlele for accepting bribes in relation to manipulating international matches.In a statement, the adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee announced that it has found Kgotlele, guilty of having accepted bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

“The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Kgotlele were initiated on 6 September 2018 and stem from an extensive investigation into various attempts to manipulate international matches for betting purposes by Mr Wilson Raj Perumal, a known match-fixer,” reads the statement.

The statement says a large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA through its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee found that Mr Kgotlele had breached art. 12 (Bribery) of the 2006 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 (($50,953) has been imposed on Mr Kgotlele,” the statement says.

Kgotlele was notified of the decision today, the date on which the ban comes into force.