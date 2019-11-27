FIFA president visits Mozambique

Published on 27.11.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

FIFA president Gianni Infantino arrived in the Mozambican capital Maputo on Wednesday for a two day visit during which he is expected to meet local football administrators and Sports Minister Nyeleti Mondlane.

The FIFA boss is leading a 15-member delegation that includes Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad, FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura and Cameroonian legend Samuel Etó.

The visit is part of a tour of southern Africa by the FIFA boss.

During his meetings in Mozambique, Infantino is expected to share FIFA’s vision for the development of national and world football, according to a statement from Mozambique’s football association.

The delegation is also expected to review implementation of FIFA-supported football development programmes in Mozambique.

FIFA is expected to allocate more financial resources for the operation and pursuit of the goals of the Mozambican Football Federation.

After Mozambique, the FIFA delegation will travel to Malawi, from where it will travel to Angola.