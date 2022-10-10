Sport › Football

Cameroon Looses Five Places in FIFA Ranking

Published on 10.10.2022 at 08h09 by Nana Kamsu Kom

fifa
Fifa Ranks Cameroon

In the latest ranking published by FIFA before the start of the World Cup, Cameroon is ranked 43rd in the world and 7th in Africa.

Sport analyst has it that, this drop is the consequence of the poor performance of the colts of coach Rigobert Song during the matches played during the FIFA period in September. Cameroon lost to Uzbekistan (0-2) and South Korea (0-1). A counter-performance that does not worry the technical staff of the Lions a few weeks before the start of the World Cup. However, Cameroon’s opponents (Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland) have systematically won all their friendly matches during the September FIFA period.

In contrast to Cameroon, the position of the other African teams qualified for Qatar does not vary much in this ranking. The Lions of Teranga from Senegal remain in 18th place in the world and first place on the continent. The African champions are even considered the continent’s best bet in Qatar. Morocco, ranked 22nd in the world (2nd in Africa), has instead gained one place. This team, led by former international Walid Regragui, now a coach, is also attracting the attention of bookmakers. Tunisia, ranked 30th in the world and 4th in Africa, are in the running. Ghana, 60th in August, has dropped one place.

