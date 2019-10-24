FIFA Rankings: Cameroon progresses on latest classification table

The indomitable lions of Cameroon have moved up once more in the monthly FIFA World rankings made public this Thursday October 24, 2019 by the World football governing body.

According to this classification, the indomitable lions moved up one spot to the 52nd position in the World and remained stagnant at their 8th position at the level of the continent.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal is 20th in the World but keeps its first position at the continental level followed by Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, DR Congo and Cote d’Ivoire for the top ten.

At the World level, Belgium equally maintains its top position, ahead of France, Brazil, England and Uruguay in the top five.