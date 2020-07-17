FIFA rankings: Morocco maintians 43rd position

Morocco’s national football team has maintained its 43rd position in the latest FIFA rankings for the month of July, published on Thursday.With a total of 1,456 points, the Atlast Lions are still nestled in 5th spot at the continental rankings, preceded only by Senegal (1st with 1,555 points), Tunisia (2ndwith 1,506 points), Nigeria (3rd with 1,493 points) and Algeria (4thwith 1,482 points).

There have been no significant changes to this latest FIFA rankings, as international matches have not been played, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Topping the world football hierarchy are Belgium (1,765 points) retaining its pole position, followed by France (1,733 points) and Brazil (1,712 points).

England, Uruguay, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia complete the Top 10, respectively.