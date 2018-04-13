FIFA rankings: Mozambique’s Mambas drop one place

Mozambique’s senior national football team has dropped one place in the latest FIFA’s rankings, occupying 106th position with 311 points, APA can report Friday.According to the update made on Thursday, the Mambas’ poor performance was largely contributed by Mambas not active on the last FIFA international week of friendlies.

The team did not feature in the last two FIFA dates for friendlies in November 2017 and March 2018, and therefore ranks 26th in Africa.

The Mambas are behind Zambia, their opponents in Group K of the 2019 preliminary qualifiers of the African Cup of Nations who are 17th on the continent.

The other rivals in the group Guinea Bissau, having dropped eight places, are 104th.

The other which completes the group Namibia ranks 107th.

The Mambas will only re-enter the qualifiers for AfCON 2019 next September when they face Guinea Bissau in the second round of Group K matches.

The FIFA ranking continues to be led by world champions Germany, followed by Brazil in second place, Belgium in third and Portugal fourth.