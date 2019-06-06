FIFA ready to help French authorities investigate Ahmad Ahmad’s case

The World football’s governing body, FIFA has asked the French authorities to forward them any information that could help the Ethics Committee make light on the allegations of corruption against CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.

The information is contained in a statement issued by FIFA some few hours after the arrest of the President of one of its confederations, CAF was confirmed.

“FIFA has taken note of the alleged events concerning Mr Ahmad Ahmad, who is being questioned by French authorities in relation to allegations related to his mandate while President of CAF.” part of the statement reads.

“FIFA is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee.” It continued.

Indicating that President Ahmad Ahmad has the right to the presumption of innocence, the World football governing body nevertheless insisted on the fact that it was fully committed to eradicating all forms of wrongdoing at any level in football, and consequently anyone found guilty of illegal acts will have to leave football.