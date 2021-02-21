FIFA regional development office opens in Rwanda

The development of football in East Africa has taken another important step forward with the inauguration in the Rwandan capital Kigali of the FIFA regional development office, APA reports Sunday in KigaliThe inauguration ceremony was marked by the participation of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta, Rwandan Minister of Sports, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju, as well as the President of the Rwandan Federation. footballer (FERWAFA) Jean-Damascene Sekamana.

“I would like to thank the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and his government for their involvement in the opening of this office. This new site will allow FIFA to help the associations in the region even more effectively in their development,” said said the FIFA president at the opening ceremony.

“Infrastructures, competitions, development and education: these are the pillars of FIFA’s action. The mission of this office will be to implement the FIFA Forward program in the region,” he added.

He indicated that the members of this office will be responsible for supporting development, coordinating programs, helping the organization of competitions, encouraging the practice of women’s football, and ensuring that the investments of the FIFA achieve their goals and allow East Africa to shine on the international stage.

“The talent is there. The passion is there. And in cooperation with the federations and governments of the region, we are creating the conditions for a better future”, he concluded.

In 2017, FIFA decided to establish FIFA Development Offices around the world in order to better serve its member associations, by getting closer to their concerns.

Four of these offices are already operational in Africa, notably in Dakar (Senegal), Johannesburg (South Africa), and the one that will soon be inaugurated in Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo.

The Rwandan Football Federation welcomed the opening of this regional office, which testifies to “FIFA’s commitment to the development of football in Africa”.

“The choice to install these premises in Kigali fills us with pride. We are very grateful to the Rwandan government and to FIFA for having reached an agreement for the opening of this office,” declared the president of FERWAFA.

By engaging in this voice, the government of Rwanda is once again proving its ability to project itself into the future, without losing sight of its objective: to achieve an acceptable standard of living in all sectors of society, including football and sport, he said.

At the end of the inauguration ceremony, the FIFA President met the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, with whom he discussed the development of football in the country and in the region.

“I was delighted to see Mr. Kagame again. He is a truly dedicated football fan who is committed to promoting sport and football as a symbol of peace and a means of promoting important social values, especially among young people in the community, “said the FIFA

president.