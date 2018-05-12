FIFA rules in favour of Zimbabwean striker in dispute with Tunisian side

THE FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber has ordered Tunisian side Club Africain to pay Zimbabwean striker Matthew Rusike €142,500 (about US$170,000) in outstanding salaries and bonuses, state media reported here Saturday.According to the government-controlled The Herald, Rusike signed a two-year contract in January 2017 but left before the end of his contract after the Tunisian side allegedly failed to pay salaries on time.

The player took up the matter with FIFA and was represented by the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe in his efforts to recover his dues.

The paper said the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber ruled in favour of the Zimbabwean when it made the final determination in Zurich, Switzerland on April 19.

According to the judgment that was sent to both the player and FUZ on May 2, FIFA gave Club Africain 30 days to pay the outstanding dues.