FIFA Secretary General appointed CAF Delegate

The Secretary General of the International Federation of Football Association, FIFA, Fatma Samoura has been appointed to take over the running of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Ahmad announced Thursday in a press conference he granted in Cairo, Egypt.

In a mandate that begins from August 1, 2019, senegalese Fatma Samoura will supervise the day-to-day management of CAF, efficient and professional organization of all CAF competitions and the development of football in all regions and countries of CAF.

She will equally lead a FIFA team that will conduct “a root-and-branch review of governance of the confederation and undertake a forensic audit of the monies FIFA had been giving CAF.

According to Ahmad Ahmad, the decision was taken by CAF executive committee and the FIFA.

Ahmad is currently the subject of an ethics investigation by FIFA after allegations of corruption and sexual misconducts.