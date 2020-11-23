FIFA suspends CAF president for five years

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been banned from all football related activities for five years by the world’s governing body for the sport.By Abdourahmane Diallo

Ahmad Ahmad has violated the Code of Ethics of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) according to the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Commission of the world football governing body.

Thunderclap!

Ahmad was a candidate for re-election as CAF President.

The decision by FIFA to ban him follows a long hearing.

FIFA says it has established, on the basis of information gathered by the investigating chamber, that the Malagasy national had failed in his duty of loyalty, granted gifts and other benefits, inappropriately managed funds and abused his office as president of CAF.

Consequently, FIFA has slapped a ban on him at national and international levels.

In addition, Ahmad will have to pay a fine of 185,000 euros.

The investigation into Mr. Ahmad’s conduct between 2017 and 2019 focused on various issues related to the governance of CAF – the organization and funding of a pilgrimage to Mecca (Umrah) – his connections with Tactical Steel company, sports equipment and other activities, a statement on FIFA’s website said.

The Malagasy national was taken into police custody in France on suspicion of corruption in June 2019.

Four months before the election of CFA president, the cards have been reshuffled to replace him.

Jacques Anouma of Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe, Ahmed Ould Yahya of Mauritania and Augustin Senghor of Senegal have already submitted their bids to be CAF president.