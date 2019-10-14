FIFA suspends head of Uganda’s football association

The world football body FIFA has suspended the president of the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) Moses Magogo for 2 months for reselling to other nationals the 177 tickets allocated to Ugandan fans during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.According to a letter from FIFA Magogo has been ordered to stay out of all football related activities on both International and National levels for a period of two months.

Magogo is also required to pay a fine of 10,000 Swiss Francs.

“In accordance with art. 67 par.1 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the parties have mutually agreed on the following sanctions: a fine of 10,000 Swiss Francs and a two-month suspension from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level,” reads the FIFA letter.

“The chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has ratified the plea bargain entered into by r Moses Hassim Magogo, President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations and member of the Confederation of African Football Executive Committee, and the chairperson of the investigatory chamber,” added the letter.

According to FIFA Investigation into Magogo’s alleged resale of the World Cup tickets was opened on 23rd July 2018.

.CN/ /APA