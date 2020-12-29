Sport › Football

FIFA WWC: Africa added one more direct slot

Published on 29.12.2020 at 13h59 by journal du Cameroun

Four teams will henceforth represent Africa (c) copyright

Africa’s representation at FIFA Women’s World Cup competitions has moved from three to four teams following a decision taken by the Bureau of the world football governing body Council recently.

The information was made known last December 24 in a release on FIFA’s website.

According to the release, the expansion follows a decision taken last year to increase the FIFA Women’s Wold Cup teams from twenty-four to thirty-two and thus foster the growth of women’s football after the amazing success of the 2019 edition in France.

The world football Governing body after working with the different confederations to formulate a proposal for the allocation of slots has decided that six places will go to the Asiatic Football Confederation AFC, four to the Confederation of African Football CAF, four to the Concacaf zone, three to South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL, one for the Oceanic Football Confederation OFC and eleven for UEFA.

This redistribution of slots will be effective during the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

It should be recalled that during the 2019 edition in France, Africa was represented by Cameroon, Nigeria and South Africa with the first two eliminated at the eight finals and the later at the groups stage.

 

