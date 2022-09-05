FIFA-Zimbabwe: Football Prominent Actor Ban For ‘Harassment And Abuse of Power

Obert Zhoya who then held high office in the Zimbabwean Football Federation will no longer be able to lend himself to any activity directly or indirectly related to football.

FIFA has banned Obert Zhoya, a former top official of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), from all football-related activity for five years for “abuse of power and sexual harassment” of three female referees. ethics had judged the former general secretary of the ZIFA Referees Committee, Obert Zhoya, “guilty of having abused his position to sexually harass three female ZIFA referees”.

“After finding him guilty of abuse of power and sexual harassment of three female Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) referees, the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Independent Ethics Commission ruled against Mr. Obert Zhoya, former Secretary General of the ZIFA Referees Commission, a ban from all football-related activities for five years. In addition, the adjudicatory chamber imposed a fine of CHF 20,000 on Mr. Zhoya.”

“After a careful analysis of the written statements of the victims, as well as the various evidence gathered during the investigations carried out by the investigative chamber, the adjudicatory chamber was comfortably satisfied that Mr. Zhoya had violated Article 23 (protection of physical and mental integrity), Article 25 (abuse of position) and, as a corollary, Article 13 (general obligations) of the Code of Ethics,” said the FIFA in a press release.

The allegations against Zhoya first emerged in September 2020, but a formal investigation did not begin until December 2021, after alleged victims reported his actions to the police.