Fifth Investing in Africa Forum opens in Brazzaville

The fifth Investing in Africa Forum opened Tuesday in Brazzaville with five African presidents in attendance, under the theme “Leveraging Partnerships for Economic diversification and Jobs Creation in African Economies.”Presidents Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo, Faustin Archange Touadera of Central African Republic, João Lourenço of Angola, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and Denis Sassou N’Gesso of host Congo as well as African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat have attended the opening ceremony of the forum.

The event which is meant to promote cooperation between China and Africa while enhancing investments to Africa will bring together at least 500 delegates from around the world until Thursday.

Organized by Congo in partnership with China and the World Bank Group, this China-Africa summit aims at promoting the diversification of African economies and job creation in a bid to leverage the living standard among the continent’s populations nearly 70pc of whom live below the poverty line.

This Brazzaville-host forum comes after the previous editions held in Addis-Ababa (Ethiopia) in 2015, in Greangdong (China) in 2016, in Dakar (Senegal) in 2017, and in 2018, in Changsha (China).