Fight against poverty: Mauritanian leader announces $527m war chest

Mauritania’s new president Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, in an address to the nation on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of the country’s independence on Thursday, announced the creation of a team to implement programmes and projects to combat poverty and insecurity with a budget of $527 million.By Mohamed Moctar

Ould Ghazouani assured his compatriots that this will be implemented within the next five years and special funds have been mobilized to provide legal assistance to indigent litigants in all jurisdictions of the country to cover the expenses of their lawyers.

He also reported on the establishment of a Presidential Council to ensure regular and rigorous monitoring of social policies and programmes in all regions of the country.

The new council, he explained, will ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of policies and programmes to combat poverty, exclusion and disparities and ensure the improvement of basic services.

A new administrative structure called “Khidmaty” (my service) has also been created to respond diligently to citizens’ requests and to process and monitor their cases, according to the Mauritanian leader.

He also recalled that since his first days in power, he had worked to consolidate national unity by easing the general political climate, creating an atmosphere of trust and openness to all parties and consultation with all political actors.

“I am convinced that the majority and the opposition can each play their full role in mutual trust and thus consolidate our mature democratic system, which has recently brought us a peaceful and transparent transfer of power,” he emphasised.